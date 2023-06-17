 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Garner shared a lovely hug with John Miller after reportedly refusing his request to move in with him after five years of dating.

Dressed in a white vest and black leggings with her blonde tresses tied in a messy bun, The Last Thing He Told Me star shared some PDA filled moments with her boyfriend.

The duo has been dating since Garner parted ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2018. They, however, parted ways in 2020 only to get back together in 2021.

Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

While Garner is a mother to three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with Affleck, Miller shares two children with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell.

A source previously shared with People Magazine that Garner and Miller were having "a lot of fun" together. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips," the insider said.

"They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

Recently, a report by Radar Online claimed that the Alias star turned down Miller’s proposal to move in with her because of her three kids.

The publication alleged that Garner does not want her kids to try and adjust into another blended family after developing a bond with their dad’s wife Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

“To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that's just not an option," the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress

Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress
Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle
Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’ video

Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’
Piers Morgan talks about popularity of his show as Meghan Markle, Harry suffer another setback video

Piers Morgan talks about popularity of his show as Meghan Markle, Harry suffer another setback
Kate Middleton receives love from Holly Willoughby

Kate Middleton receives love from Holly Willoughby
Georgina Rodriquez puts flats abs on display in crop top while hiking in Madrid

Georgina Rodriquez puts flats abs on display in crop top while hiking in Madrid
Lady Gaga reveals real reason why she hasn’t been sharing updates on her life video

Lady Gaga reveals real reason why she hasn’t been sharing updates on her life
Prince Harry knows ‘disappointment will reign’ as King won't ever 'regret' video

Prince Harry knows ‘disappointment will reign’ as King won't ever 'regret'
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade getting ‘close again’ after giving their romance another chance

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade getting ‘close again’ after giving their romance another chance

Pregnant Rihanna looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain

Chrissy Teigen claps back at haters criticizing her ‘new face’ after weight gain
Olivia Wilde troubles seem far from her as she enjoys quality time with children

Olivia Wilde troubles seem far from her as she enjoys quality time with children
Olivia Wilde still has feelings for Harry Styles despite breakup?

Olivia Wilde still has feelings for Harry Styles despite breakup?
Diane Keaton poses question to 'The Godfather's director

Diane Keaton poses question to 'The Godfather's director
Stellan Skarsgård enamored 'Dune: Part Two' giant sets

Stellan Skarsgård enamored 'Dune: Part Two' giant sets

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Harrison Ford reveals if he would 'miss Indiana Jones' after end

Harrison Ford reveals if he would 'miss Indiana Jones' after end
Tom Holland bemoans Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' replacement

Tom Holland bemoans Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' replacement