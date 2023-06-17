Prince Harry, Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has just been ridiculed by experts who think they’ve “obviously fallen out more egregiously than Fergie and her bank.”



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims regarding the ‘real truth’ behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

According to News.com.au she said, “The name I haven’t mentioned so far here is Prince William because, of course, the blood would seem to be so bad between the brothers that if this was the Middle Ages, they would be marshalling their barons and forcing yeomen to take up arms in preparation for a bit of battlefield biff.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also slipped in a sly jibe against Prince Harry and compared him to Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who is known for referencing the Royal Family in public, quite frequently.

There, she said, “The two men, who are most definitely not alike in dignity, have obviously fallen out more egregiously than Fergie and her bank manager when he spies her overdraft.”