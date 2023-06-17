 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Deutsche Welle

Prince Harry, Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

By
Deutsche Welle

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has just been ridiculed by experts who think they’ve “obviously fallen out more egregiously than Fergie and her bank.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims regarding the ‘real truth’ behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

According to News.com.au she said, “The name I haven’t mentioned so far here is Prince William because, of course, the blood would seem to be so bad between the brothers that if this was the Middle Ages, they would be marshalling their barons and forcing yeomen to take up arms in preparation for a bit of battlefield biff.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also slipped in a sly jibe against Prince Harry and compared him to Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who is known for referencing the Royal Family in public, quite frequently.

There, she said, “The two men, who are most definitely not alike in dignity, have obviously fallen out more egregiously than Fergie and her bank manager when he spies her overdraft.”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel video

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel
Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’ video

Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’
Little Mix fans ‘sad’ as former bandmates don’t appear as ‘close anymore’

Little Mix fans ‘sad’ as former bandmates don’t appear as ‘close anymore’
Jason Segel reveals he ‘laughed’ his way through tough time in life

Jason Segel reveals he ‘laughed’ his way through tough time in life
Justin Bieber joins Hailey Baldwin Bieber in Rhode's product promotions

Justin Bieber joins Hailey Baldwin Bieber in Rhode's product promotions
Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shares ‘similar profile’ to ex Gerard Pique video

Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shares ‘similar profile’ to ex Gerard Pique
Post Malone accepts Songwriters Hall of Fame Award

Post Malone accepts Songwriters Hall of Fame Award
Shakira accused of being a 'distraction' for Lewis Hamilton: ‘His head is not in racing’ video

Shakira accused of being a 'distraction' for Lewis Hamilton: ‘His head is not in racing’
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade

King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade
Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades
Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium
Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’ video

Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’
Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film video

Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter video

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter
Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans
King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition video

King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition
Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air' video

Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert

Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert
Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans

Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans
Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’

Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’