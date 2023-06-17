 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades

Veteran television host Pat Sajak surprised viewers on Monday by announcing his retirement from his long-standing role as the host of Wheel of Fortune, a position he has held since the early 1980s. 

Sajak revealed that he will step down after the upcoming season, promising to share more details about his decision in the near future.

During an interview with news station KHON2 in Hawaii, Sajak provided some insight into his sentiments regarding his retirement. 

"Yeah, it's a celebratory mixed with melancholy," Sajak expressed. "I've been thinking about this for a long time. I've known that this was coming and I talked about it with good friends and [play co-star Joe Moore] and my family. So I've had time to get used to the idea. It's not like I woke up the other day and said you know it's over. So there's that. But it's mixed emotions sure."

Sajak's participation in the Neil Simon play signifies his return to the stage, as he is performing at the Hawaii Theatre Center, where he has previously acted in five productions alongside Moore. 

When asked about his plans following his departure from Wheel of Fortune, where he will continue to serve as a consulting producer for three additional years. The 76-year-old host also expressed his intention to embrace retired lifestyle.

"I'm realistic enough to know the people aren't gonna be banging my door down. But I'll take projects if they come," he said. "But I suspect most of my time will be whittling on the front porch, but I don't know how to whittle and I don't have a front porch so that'll be a challenge."


