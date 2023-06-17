Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film

Mary J. Blige, the renowned singer, is taking her hit single, "Real Love," and turning it into a two-part Lifetime original movie.



Blige explains that the message of "Real Love" has remained true throughout her life, and it has been the strongest song in her journey.

"That's been the strongest song in my journey. That's what I've been searching for all my life, for real love and people. But then I've finally been working on myself and found it in myself," she shares.

The movie, titled Real Love, follows Kendra, an 18-year-old who starts her journey at a university in North Carolina. Despite facing challenges such as disapproving parents, financial struggles, and an unexpected pregnancy, Kendra and her photo class partner, Ben, develop a deep relationship.

In the second part, titled Strength of a Woman, the story jumps ahead 15 years, where Kendra, now a successful photographer, confronts a failing marriage and the decisions she made. When Ben reenters her life unexpectedly, she must find the strength to take control and accept his love.

The films star Ajiona Alexus, Da'Vinchi, and other talented actors, with Camrus Johnson directing Real Love and Shari Lynette Carpenter directing Strength of a Woman. Blige serves as an executive producer under her production banner, Blue Butterfly. She was inspired to cast Alexus and Da'Vinchi after seeing their performances in BMF.

The co-stars mention the challenge of transitioning from a friendship to portraying lovers but were determined to deliver their best performances.

Blige is proud of her journey, including the mistakes and challenges that shaped her into the person she is today. Strength of a Woman premiered on Lifetime on June 17.