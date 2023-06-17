 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘no hope’ to avoid disaster now’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘no hope’ to avoid disaster now’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘no hope’ to avoid disaster now’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly staring disaster straight in the face now that their Spotify deal is crumbling.

Royal expert Angela Levin made these admissions and accusations.

She started the chat by branding Spotify’s decision a “disaster” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She was even quoted telling The Sun Online that “their value isn't as high as it once was.”

Even expert Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in and branded the entire Spotify deal as a “shocking failure” for the couple.

“The idea was that several series would be produced,” he admitted. “Since only one was, there's no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly this relationship hasn't been as mutually beneficial.”

Ms Levin offered her thoughts later as well and branded this shift a sign that the couple’s empire is on the cusp of ‘crumbling’, so much so that she admitted, “People are fed up with them now.”

Plus, Ms Levin also made it clear that the idea of them succeeding with work from behind-the-camera was slim to none because “no one's interested in the producer or editor; they want the star. If they put themselves behind the camera there'll be less interest.”

“I also don't think Meghan knows how to do that so she'll need help, and people find her difficult to work for.”

For those unversed his has come shortly after an insider stepped forward to admit that the couple have ‘no more business’ left doing tell-alls because “that period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say.”

Done

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion ‘focused on healing’ ahead of ESSENCE festival

Megan Thee Stallion ‘focused on healing’ ahead of ESSENCE festival
Vanderpump Rules concludes season 10 as most-watched cable series in 2023 video

Vanderpump Rules concludes season 10 as most-watched cable series in 2023
Artist immortalizes Hillsborough tragedy victims with silver football boot stud

Artist immortalizes Hillsborough tragedy victims with silver football boot stud
Prince Harry planning second ‘Spare on steroids’ video

Prince Harry planning second ‘Spare on steroids’
Royal family shares stunning photos as King Charles restores tradition

Royal family shares stunning photos as King Charles restores tradition
Prince Harry ‘increasingly’ seems to find himself left to scavenging

Prince Harry ‘increasingly’ seems to find himself left to scavenging
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being ‘left in the dust’: ‘Truly horrid people’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being ‘left in the dust’: ‘Truly horrid people’
Jeongyeon And Dahyun from K-pop group Twice test positive for Covid-19

Jeongyeon And Dahyun from K-pop group Twice test positive for Covid-19
French Montana opens up on ‘being in the streets’ to help out struggling mom video

French Montana opens up on ‘being in the streets’ to help out struggling mom
Kate Middleton wins hearts at Trooping the Colour parade

Kate Middleton wins hearts at Trooping the Colour parade
Chris Hemsworth clears air on his retirement speculations

Chris Hemsworth clears air on his retirement speculations
Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot
Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?
King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza
Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing

Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing