Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘no hope’ to avoid disaster now’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly staring disaster straight in the face now that their Spotify deal is crumbling.

Royal expert Angela Levin made these admissions and accusations.

She started the chat by branding Spotify’s decision a “disaster” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She was even quoted telling The Sun Online that “their value isn't as high as it once was.”

Even expert Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in and branded the entire Spotify deal as a “shocking failure” for the couple.

“The idea was that several series would be produced,” he admitted. “Since only one was, there's no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly this relationship hasn't been as mutually beneficial.”

Ms Levin offered her thoughts later as well and branded this shift a sign that the couple’s empire is on the cusp of ‘crumbling’, so much so that she admitted, “People are fed up with them now.”

Plus, Ms Levin also made it clear that the idea of them succeeding with work from behind-the-camera was slim to none because “no one's interested in the producer or editor; they want the star. If they put themselves behind the camera there'll be less interest.”

“I also don't think Meghan knows how to do that so she'll need help, and people find her difficult to work for.”

For those unversed his has come shortly after an insider stepped forward to admit that the couple have ‘no more business’ left doing tell-alls because “that period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say.”

