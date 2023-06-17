 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

The current cost has accumulated to £502,236, and his appeal against a court decision cost £500,000
Prince Harry’s case with the High Court to be provided Police Protection in the UK is “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million.” The current cost has accumulated to £502,236, and his appeal against a court decision cost £500,000 more.

The court went on to rule that they would set an unwanted precedent of allowing millionaires to be able to fund their own protection services. Due to this, Harry himself will have to pay some court costs out of his own pocket, around £10,000.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that the case had cost the state around £492,000 with Prince Harry covering the remaining £10,000. The Duke had claimed that it was unfair of them to hold back his armed guards when he visits the UK.

However, the Home Office and Metropolitan Police both responded that his protection did not come under public interest. The Sun claims that the home office will be unable to get the funds back due to an unfortunate loophole.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down officially as royals around three and a half years ago. This news comes after the reveal that Meghan’s popular podcast on Spotify Archetypes will not be returning for a second season.

Harry can be seen discussing his memoir Spare down below:


