Artist immortalizes Hillsborough tragedy victims with silver football boot stud

Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

A silver football boot stud is etched with 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster by an artist who specializes in creating tiny works.

The Birmingham-based artist Graham Short said that his work was in remembrance of those victims who died in the tragedy of April 1989.

The artist etched a total of 1272 letters, each 100 microns in height. He revealed that the work took eight weeks to complete.

GRAHAM SHORT
GRAHAM SHORT

On April 15, 1989, a crush at an FA Cup semi-final resulted in the death of 97 Liverpool fans. 

It is considered to be the worst sporting tragedy in of UK’s history. The families of the victims lead a 30-year campaign to discover how and why they died.

The artist expressed his sorrow and said that he always wanted to do something in remembrance of the Hillsborough 97. 

He had previously etched footballer Harry Kane and author Jane Austen of 5£ notes.

“I always wanted to reveal my creation away from the anniversary of the tragedy,” Graham said, “It is important to remember those who lost their lives anytime, not only on the anniversary.” He hoped that a museum or gallery could display his art.

Graham expressed his dedication to his work saying, “I work from midnight to avoid noise and vibrations from passing traffic and take tablets to lower my heartbeat, then engrave between heartbeats.”

