Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits

Kendall Jenner steps out with rumored romance Bad Bunny again as they go shopping

Rumored lovebirds Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny were spotted rocking casual attires again as they stepped out for shopping in Sherman Oaks, California, on Thursday.

As she strolled alongside Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), the 27-year-old supermodel, looked radiant in a white cropped tank top and high-waisted jeans that were secured with a slim burgundy belt. Completing her chic outfit were oval-shaped sunglasses, white Adidas sneakers, and a vibrant red tote bag.

The WHERE SHE GOES rapper also donned a monochromatic ensemble, sporting a light brown hooded sweater and pants, which he paired with black sneakers. He added a pop of color to his outfit by wearing a green baseball cap, worn backwards.

After being seen having brunch together earlier this month in Beverly Hills, dressed in matching earth-toned attire, the duo was spotted on another outing.

Although they have not commented on their relationship publicly, an insider revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in May that the founder of 818 Tequila and the musician were "getting more serious."

The source further added, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."