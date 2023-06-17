 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood

Saturday Jun 17, 2023


Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld says she wants to do something that “challenges” her like she hasn’t been before. The multi-platinum recording musician says that she wants to produce more content that she doesn’t feature in.

Speaking with actress Ayo Edebiri at Tribeca Festival’s Storytellers series, the True Grit actress said, “I just can’t wait to do something that challenges me in a way that I haven’t been challenged yet. I would love to produce something that I’m not in. To understand that role in its entirety on its own.”

Hailee Steinfeld's initial foray into producing was the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, in which she also played a lead role. Her performance in the show earned her a Peabody Award in 2020.

She recently returned to her role as Spider-Gwen in the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The first film of the series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

During the detailed interview, Steinfeld revealed that doing voiceover work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was notably simpler than the first installment of the franchise.

“I had so much more confidence coming into the second film. I understood the process.”

The actress made her live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Disney+ series Hawkeye in 2021.

Steinfeld portrays Kate Bishop, an exceptional archer and self-proclaimed protégé of Jeremy Renner's character, Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

