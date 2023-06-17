Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

The Bristol music festival has been cancelled due to safety concerns. The festival organisers were unable to devise a "workable solution" to ensure people's safety.

The festival “Tokyo World” has been taking place for the past nine years and was scheduled in September at Eastville Park.

BBC reported that the organisers announced the cancellation of the music festival stating “too many growing challenges to use the park.”

While commenting on the situation, the police said that they were committed to providing security and ‘at no point’ wanted the cancellation of the event.

Police stated that policing operation was underway and they were fully committed to working with organisers and council to ensure the smooth proceedings of the event.

The event organisers through their website and Facebook page announced the cancellation of the event while hoping for its return next year at a new location. They said the cancellation decision was made with a ‘heavy heart.’

The organisers commended the council and police for their cooperation and support to overcome the security challenge but were unable to find a practical solution for the challenges.

They expressed sadness over the decision while appreciating the support from their fans.

Pendulum, Rudimental, and Bad Boy Chiller Crew were booked to perform at the event this year.