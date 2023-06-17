Kelsey Grammer shares details about Frasier reboot

 
Kelsey Grammer has recently shared details about Frasier reboot, saying this one may be funnier than the original.

In a new interview with The Independent, Grammer, who will reprise the role of psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the upcoming sitcom, revealed that the reboot will premiere towards the end of the year.

“I did a spin-off years ago that was considered a very successful spin-off,” claimed the actor.

Grammer continued, “We were aware of those traditional pitfalls that people want to be careful about.”

“This isn’t really a spin-off. It’s more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off,” said the 68-year-old.

Grammer stated, “Frasier goes back to a world that we know him in, but on different terms. And that sets the stage.”

Meanwhile, the actor will have new castmates, including Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott, who plays Frasier’s now-adult son, Frederick.

“Frasier’s going to explore a true friendship, which we never had him do before,” explained Grammer.

The actor further mentioned, “David Hyde Pierce as Niles was his go-to – that is not available now. So, the idea of a great friend became really appealing and new to Frasier. That’s a brand-new world for him.”

“This friend is played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, who is arguably one of the great actors of the UK. He’s become a great, great friend of mine personally,” added Grammer.

Apart from Frasier reboot, Grammer will also be seen in the new movie, Jesus Revolution, which will premiere on June 23.

