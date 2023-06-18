 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes previously reportedly mulled marriage after their explosive affair surfaced
Amy Robach is reportedly unhappy with T.J Holmes delaying making their relationship formal via marriage.

"Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.," a tipster tattled to RadarOnline.

"She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself."

In February, the 45-year-old had sparked marriage rumors when he was seen shopping for a ring for her boo's 50th birthday.

"She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is," an insider spilled to the gossip outlet.

In other news, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance is going as strong as the winds, but the latter's estranged husband, Andrew Shue, may finally move on for good.

The anecdotal evidence was provided by Shue's superstar sister Elisabeth Shue as she happily told Page Six, "He is awesome," adding, "he is doing really good."

This seemingly emotional detachment from the Melrose Place alum was preceded by strong stiffness between the former couple.

As the 56-year-old was left to tolerate his anchor wife's alleged cheating and later constant PDAs of her with a new lover.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched to Us Weekly.

"After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

"He doesn't dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!"

