Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen taking a leisurely stroll in a park on Friday, accompanied by their furry friend.

Keeping it casual, both actors opted for relaxed attire. In an adorable moment, the 26-year-old Euphoria actress was captured feeding her beau, 27-year-old Holland, a spoonful of ice cream.

During their stroll, Holland took charge of their furry companion, holding onto the dog's leash while they explored the park. The Crowded Room actor sported a vibrant pink graphic T-shirt, paired with light-washed blue jeans, a blue baseball cap worn backward, and stylish white Nike sneakers.

Zendaya also went for a comfortable attire, sporting white sneakers and donning an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and a fitted black hoodie.

The couple's park excursion followed their recent attendance at a captivating performance of the renowned play, Brokeback Mountain.

