Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William matches with his children for Father’s Day portrait

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Prince William was all smiles as he posed with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new portrait was released on Saturday, June 17th, 2023.

The new portrait was released on Saturday just hours after Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children marked Trooping the Colour, the celebration and parade marking King Charles’ birthday, as a family in London.

According to Kensington Palace, the new photograph was taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington, via People Magazine.

William had a big grin on his face, wearing blue jeans and a pale blue shirt, as wrapped his arm around George and Charlotte. George, in blue jeans and a checkered shirt, looked up at his father adoringly, just like his sister, who donned a floral blue dress and a cardigan on top. Meanwhile, Louis hugged his father from behind, clinging on with his arms around his dad’s neck, wearing a knitted dark blue sweater.

From the looks of the photos, it seems that the picture was taken the same day as the photoshoot for Prince Louis’ fifth birthday.

There was also a special touch honouring Queen Elizabeth, Prince William’s late grandmother, in the photo. The Wales family sits on a bench that was a gift for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th Birthday in 2016.

Moreover, this year, Father’s Day falls just three days before another celebration for the Prince of Wales, his 41st birthday.

