 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Charlotte told the producers that she has been single since December and was on the lookout for a husband
Charlotte told the producers that she has been single since December and was on the lookout for a husband

The big bosses at Love Island and their method of picking contestants have come under fire after it’s revealed that Charlotte Sumner's former beau is a convicted criminal who is on the run from the police.

The 30-year-old dental nurse who made her way to the show last week and ended up getting voted out on Friday had previously worked as a dominatrix before she met the man who would become her boyfriend, 25-year-old Danial Jones. Jones was previously jailed for brawling and is now wanted by the authorities for driving offences.

Charlotte informed the producers at ITV that she has been single since December and was now on the lookout for a husband. However, sources that spoke to The Mirror claimed that she was “very much still with Danial last month” and that she also spoke to him right before she left for the Majorca villa.

They added: “Charlotte has been loved up with Daniel since early 2020. They’ve had some rocky patches, like any relationship, but they were very much together last month. She called Danny three days before appearing on Love Island.”

Charlotte can be seen as a contestant on the show below:


More From Entertainment:

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything video

Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything
Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce

Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce
King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row

King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row
Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix
David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family

David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family
Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster
Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires

Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’
Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'
Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing

Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing
Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’ video

Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’
Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE

Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE
Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart

Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money
Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait video

Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait