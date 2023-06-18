 
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Experts believe the world is “sick and tired” of Prince Harry constantly “blaming the press for everything that went wrong in his life and dredging up stories from 25 years ago.”

Brand reputation expert Eric Schiffer issued these insights and tips to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The converastion arose once Mr Schiffer commented on Meghan’s bid to ‘stay as distant’ as possible from Prince Harry’s court case.

According to the Daily Mail, “I think Meghan is reading the tea leaves correctly,” he admitted according to a report by the Daily Mail.

After all its pretty apparent now that “people are sick and tired of Harry constantly castigating his family and I don't think he is doing himself any favours to keep blaming the press for everything that went wrong in his life and dredging up stories from 25 years ago.”

Plus “focusing on the positive and all the things” made her so “appealing to millennials and Gens X and Z in the first place.”

This way “She will go back to an image of a strong, successful woman who built her own career and will focus on serious women's issues, but also things that are fun and aspirational, like couture fashion.”

