Monday Jun 19, 2023
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the Colour' joke that failed to amuse Kate

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle received no response over her under-rated joke on first Trooping the Colour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were not invited to join the Royal Family for King Charles' birthday parade yesterday, attended their First Trooping the Colour back in 2018, a few days after their honeymoon.

While celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's birthday at the time, Meghan Markle was asked about her views on the fly past over Buckingham Palace.

Noting how her answered was not well-received, Harry talked about their “first public appearances as newlyweds” in memoir 'Spare'

Harry noted that “everyone present was in a good mood, upbeat” during the Trooping of the Colour before Meghan made a joke about the event when Kate asked her views on the ceremony.

“But then: Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful,” Harry wrote. “And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

Harry also adds that Meghan had a different relationship with the monarch where she “got on famously” and “bonded over their love of dogs”.

