Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Marvel co-creator son fires a broadside at Stan Lee documentary

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

John Kirby's son claimed Stan Lee overshadowed my father's legacy at Marvel

Jack Kirby’s son is stacking his father's claims in the Marvel glory after Disney+ rolled out the documentary on Stan Lee's contributions to the comics franchise.

As per Deadline, the daughter of co-creator of Marvel shared his son, Neal Kirby's blistering response to the documentary as he slammed the Marvel legend for overshadowing his father's work, including Fantastic Four, Hulk, and Thor, and Lee's frequent collaborator, has for too long been overshadowed by Lee.

"It's not any big secret that there has always been controversy over the parts that were played in the creation and success of Marvel's characters," Kirby continued. “Stan Lee had the fortunate circumstance to have access to the corporate megaphone and media, and he used these to create his own mythos as to the creation of the Marvel character pantheon. He made himself the voice of Marvel."

He added, “It should also be noted and is generally accepted that Stan Lee had a limited knowledge of history, mythology, or science.”

Kirby wagered, "Are we to assume Lee had a hand in creating every Marvel character? Are we to assume that it was never the other co-creator that walked into Lee's office and said, 'Stan, I have a great idea for a character!' According to Lee, it was always his idea."

“Lee had over 35 years of uncontested publicity, much naturally, with the backing and blessing of Marvel as he boosted the Marvel brand as a side effect of boosting himself."

Helmed by David Gelb, In Stan Lee is out now on Disney+.

