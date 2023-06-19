 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian loyal fans spring into her defense after pregnancy questions

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Some on the internet believed Kourtney Kardashian staged her pregnancy at the Travis Barker concert
Kourtney Kardashian warmly announced her life's biggest happiness: her pregnancy.

But some people on the internet tried to cast doubt by calling her Blink-182 concert pregnancy reveal "staged".

But the reality star's loyal fanbase instantly came to her defence by firing back at those who were raising questions about her pregnancy reveal.

Recently, the 44-year-old shared announcing the good news via a sign that reads "Travis, I'm pregnant" at his hubby's Los Angeles Blink-182 concert.

The Poosh founder scene was the replica of the Barker band's music video of All the Small Things, where a woman lifted up the same sign.

However, some on social media did not amuse with the surprise and called the whole act 'planned.'

"Kourtney Kardashian announces [sic] that she's pregnant at the concert, and in the video, she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn't know she was pregnant? Sounds staged," one user commented.

Another added said: "Kourtney Kardashian telling Travis Barker she's pregnant [with] a full-on baby bump has me weak like people really think he didn't know before the concert??"

Responding to sceptics, fans of the couple came out in their defence.

"So many sad people on the internet," one fan slammed the negative comments. "He obviously knew. This is just how they chose to do their pregnancy announcement, and it is super cute."

Another added: "Women should be supporting other women, it's 2023 for godsake! Congrats Kourtney!"

"This is my favourite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations," an Instagram user reacted.

Last May, Kardashian and Barker walked down the aisle after dating for more than a year.

