Monday Jun 19, 2023
Mads Mikkelsen gushes over to become last 'Indiana Jones' part

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny will be the last movie in the adventurous franchise
'Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny' will be the last movie in the adventurous franchise

Mads Mikkelsen is over the moon on his ‘historic’ moment to share the screen on the last film of the 42-year-old Indiana Jones franchise.

During a recent press conference about the film, the franchise’s new villain said, “It’s not my first franchise, but it’s the first one I grew up with. I’ve been lying in all the other interviews when I did Bond and Star Wars. I always said I saw them, but I didn’t.”

“I remember my brother and I, we [rented] the film together with five other films, and we ended up watching Indiana Jones five times and not the other ones. And so, it is true to say that this shaped our generation,” he added.

“I have plenty of friends who are film directors specifically because of that one film. So obviously, sitting there as a kid and just wanting to be him or be up there and not wanting to be an actor at all, it is an enormous honour to be, 42 years later, part of this world.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will land in cinemas on June 30.

