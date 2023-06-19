 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'

Web Desk

Gal Gadot admits being Alia Bhatt's fan from much before

Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot has called her the perfect choice for the film.

Recently, Alia attended the Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event in Brazil along with so-actors Gal and Jamie Dornan for the trailer launch of the movie.

While interacting with the media at the festival, the Wonder Woman star praised the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and also revealed why the makers decided to cast her in Heart of Stone in the first place.

Gal stated: “I've been a fan of Alia from much before. I've seen RRR. We were looking for someone who looks fresh, has the ability to portray layered characters, and could look beautiful. And Alia was the perfect choice.”

Meanwhile, Alia also spoke about her upcoming debut Hollywood project at the Tudum Festival.

She said: "It was a very special film in the first place to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time for me to break into another language, into Hollywood as you say. But it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of interesting people.”

Heart of Stone is an action-thriller film directed by Tom Harper. The movie is slated to premiere on August 11 on Netflix, reports India Today.

