Monday Jun 19, 2023
Madonna remembers her dad on Father's Day: 'Thanks for refusing to spoil me'

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Madonna paid heartfelt tribute to her dad Silvio Ciccone on Father’s Day with a vintage snap of the 92-year-old. 

The Back That Up To The Beat hitmaker took to Instagram to talk about the special occasion as she honoured her dad along with “all the dads out there.”

Besides the throwback snap of her father, Madonna wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to. All the Dad’s out there!!! She’s, He’s, Them’s and They’s!!”

“But Most of All to my Father -Silvio-who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fell off!! S.A. M. E,” the Queen of Pop added.

“Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and Love and for refusing to spoil me in any wAy. You taught me how to be a Survivor! ♥️ Forever Grateful,” she shared. “But also really tired…… xxxxxxxx”

Previously, Madonna thanked her dad for teaching her the importance of “hard work” while celebrating his 90th birthday on social media.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” she captioned the post at the time.

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life…………. Again I thank you.”

