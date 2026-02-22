Beckham family unite for Cruz's 21st birthday dinner in London

The Beckham family appeared in high spirits after dinning at the Indian restaurant

Cruz Beckham has recently turned 21, and the milestone became even more special when his famous parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, treated him to a swanky meal at Gymkhana in Piccadilly after declaring him their 'LOYAL' son.

For those unversed, both David and Victoria first shared heartfelt birthday tributes to their aspiring musician son on Instagram.

However, the timing is significant, as the estrangement from their eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, continues.

What caught attention was David's choice of words in Cruz's tribute, declaring him as kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to his family.'

In a post filled with praise for the young musician, he wrote:

'Happy 21st birthday to my little boy,' he wrote.

'Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person.'

Later, the Beckhams spotted together for a lavish dinner on Friday night, making the birthday celebrations even more special.

Cruz stepped out in style with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30, who sported a T-shirt featuring faces of him and his band members.

Despite the ongoing fallout, the family appeared in high spirits after dinning at the Indian restaurant.

Romeo Beckham, 23, was also joined by by his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, as they followed closely behind.

Meanwhile, Victoria, 51, looked stunning in pieces from her designer brand as she exited the venue with Harper, 14, and husband David, 50.

The family get-together comes amid Brooklyn's decision to cut ties, with his parents and brothers reportedly unfollowed on social media. The fallout also extended to close family friend Gordon Ramsay and his eldest children, twins Holly and Jack.