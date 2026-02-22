Timothée Chalamet gets candid about on-set diss

Turns out, Timothée Chalamet has dealt with that one coworker.

In a candid chat with Matthew McConaughey published by Variety on February 21, the Oscar nominee shared a not-so-glamorous moment from an earlier project.

“No names, but the guy was a punk,” Timothée said. “He asked me what conservatory I had gone to, and I said I didn’t go to an acting conservatory. And he said, ‘Well, you haven’t trained as an actor then.’ And we were all part of an ensemble.”

Yikes.

Chalamet, who starred alongside McConaughey in 2014’s Interstellar, didn’t spill the identity of the mystery critic – but he made one thing clear: it wasn’t Matthew.

“You never did that to me, though,” he told the Oscar winner, “which I’m grateful for.”

These days, the Dune star has a filter for unsolicited advice.

“I always said, ‘Beware of the people in life that get more of the advice they give you than you get at the advice,’” he explained. “They’re thrilled by the act of giving you advice. All of a sudden you can’t listen to what they’re saying anymore because they’re flexing on you so hard.”

If that sounds like someone who’s done the work, it’s because he has. While accepting his 2025 SAG Award for portraying Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, he didn’t shy away from ambition.

“I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” he said. “I’m inspired by the greats here tonight… and I want to be up there. So I’m deeply grateful.”

Safe to say, Chalamet is not asking that “punk” for notes anymore.