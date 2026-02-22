 
Geo News

Charli XCX, Gordon Ramsay share hilarious 'Brat' moment on 'Graham Norton Show'

Charli XCX takes cheeky swipe at Gordon Ramsay over 'BRAT' during 'The Graham Norton Show'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 22, 2026

Charli XCX took a light-hearted dig at Gordon Ramsay  as they appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday. 

The playful and slightly cheeky exchange took place during their joint appearance on the show, where they were promoting their respective releases, The Moment and Being Gordon Ramsay.

The singer and celebrity Chef was joined by fellow guests, Benicio del Toro and Jennifer Garner, while Foo Fighters delivered a performance.

At one point, the conversation turned to Charli's hit album BRAT and the cultural phenomenon dubbed BRAT summer. 

The record proved popular with the TV chef's daughters, and when host Graham asked Gordon if they channelled what they thought Brat was, Gordon replied: 'It's just attitude. In abundance. Loud volume. I think the older you get, the lower you want the volume.'

Charli seized the moment to take a playful dig at the chef, quipping: 'I mean, I feel like they could have got that from you though.'

The studio quickly erupted in laughter, with Gordon laughing hysterically as the audience applauded.

The Moment (2026) is a satirical mockumentary starring Charli xcx that explores the intense pressure, chaotic fame, and commercial, "spon-con" machinery behind a pop superstar's rise.

Meanwhile, Being Gordon Ramsay, gives fans closer look at his life, showing both the highs and lows of work.

