Holly Willoughby finds peace in snowy mountains amid You Bet! break

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in makeup-free pictures as she shared glimpses of her 'self care' weekend on Instagram on Saturday.

The former This Morning presenter, 45, cut a chic look in a ski suit.

'My kinda self care', she wrote alongside her selfie with a cup of tea and dark chocolate in the background.

The post comes after Holly shared gorgeous snaps from the snowy mountains, enjoying her time in the stunning location.

The veteran host, who has has been keeping busy launching her influencer career, set her video to a song from Frozen and penned in the caption: Do you wanna build a snowman?'

The recent post comes amid reports that ITV has shelved the show You Bet!

The star co-hosted the programe with Stephen Mulhern for two specials in 2024, when the network rebooted the format of the game show, which originally ran for 10 series in the nineties.

However, ITV has now announced that it will not make the show a permanent fixture in its TV schedule-though it has not ruled out the possibility of a return in the future.