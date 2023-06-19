Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker's kids are elated to welcome their sibling, revealed an insider.



Speaking about The Kardashians star’s children she shares with her ex Scott Disick, a source told People Magazine that they all are “excited” to welcome the baby.

“Kourtney is just beyond excited," the insider told the publication. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again,” the source added while speaking of Mason, Penelope, and Reign’s reaction. “Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

Another insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams.”

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source shared. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

Post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his, and his ex Shanna Moackler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Kourtney sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Travis’ Blink-182's Los Angeles show.

She disclosed the news to her lover by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" - a re-creation of a moment from Blink's All The Small Things video.