 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

File Footage 

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker's kids are elated to welcome their sibling, revealed an insider. 

Speaking about The Kardashians star’s children she shares with her ex Scott Disick, a source told People Magazine that they all are “excited” to welcome the baby.

“Kourtney is just beyond excited," the insider told the publication. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

“Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again,” the source added while speaking of Mason, Penelope, and Reign’s reaction. “Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

Another insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams.”

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source shared. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

Post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his, and his ex Shanna Moackler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Kourtney sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Travis’ Blink-182's Los Angeles show.

She disclosed the news to her lover by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" - a re-creation of a moment from Blink's All The Small Things video.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’
Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'

Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'
Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad

Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad
'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'

'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks
Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth
Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’

Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’
Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy video

Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy
Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire' video

Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire'
Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’ video

Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’
Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper video

Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper
Bruce Willis receives Father’s Day tributes from wife Emma and ex Demi Moore video

Bruce Willis receives Father’s Day tributes from wife Emma and ex Demi Moore
Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough
'The Mother of all Lies' wins best picture at Sydney Film Festival video

'The Mother of all Lies' wins best picture at Sydney Film Festival
Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split video

Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all'
Emily Ratajkowski gives a glimpse at her midriff in tight vest as she steps out for walk

Emily Ratajkowski gives a glimpse at her midriff in tight vest as she steps out for walk
Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers video

Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers
‘Huge clue’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal collapse laid bare video

‘Huge clue’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal collapse laid bare
Travis Barker shares emotional Father’s Day message after Kourtney’s pregnancy

Travis Barker shares emotional Father’s Day message after Kourtney’s pregnancy