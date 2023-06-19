Meghan Markle ‘worries’ if Chelsy Davy is still the love of Prince Harry’s life

Meghan Markle reportedly keeps a ‘running tab’ on thoughts regarding Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry.



An inside source close to OK magazine brought these claims to light.

Per this insider, Meghan Markle ‘still thinks’ what would’ve happened in life if Chelsy Davy hadn’t decided to end things with Prince Harry, even though she isn’t worried about her ‘coming back in the picture’.

This inside source was even quoted telling the outlet, “Of course Meghan knows it's over between Harry and Chelsy, but Meghan can never truly know what would have happened if Chelsy hadn't decided to call it quits.”

Before concluding though, they also admitted, “And even worse: Does Harry wonder that as well? A lot of people still think of Chelsy as the love of his life.”