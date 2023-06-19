 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Italian Prince believes Prince Harry is ‘suffering’ following Megxit

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Italian Prince believes Prince Harry ‘suffering’ following Megxit
Italian Prince believes Prince Harry ‘suffering’ following Megxit

Italian Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy believes that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is "suffering" following his decision to exit the royal life with his wife Meghan Markle.

Reflecting on Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down as senior working royals, the Prince told Fox News Digital, “I don’t like to criticize. And you know, they did their choice.”

Emanuele Filiberto further said, “Harry is a very intelligent young man. He suffered a lot [from] the media attention when he was young. Then, when his mother died, perhaps at a certain point he wanted to live another life, and he left with his wife… to America."

The Italian Prince apparently also talked about royal family’s snub to the Duke of Sussex at King Charles coronation.

He said, “I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone… because he’s still the son of the king of England.

"[But] I think private matters should stay private in families."

The 50-year-old Prince further said: “I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening.

“You grew up to be like this. But you know, it’s [their] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life."

More From Entertainment:

John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival

John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival
Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’ video

Prince Harry ‘can never hack it’ in the adult world: ‘Not made for it’
Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy video

Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ over Prince Harry’s confessions about Chelsy Davy
Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office

Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'falling on hard times' after being 'dumped' by Spotify
TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis

TV star Jonnie Irwin celebrates 'last' and 'best-ever' Father's day amid terminal cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton extends support to children’s hospices

Kate Middleton extends support to children’s hospices
Greta Lee recalls serving ‘pork buns’ to actors who are now her co-stars video

Greta Lee recalls serving ‘pork buns’ to actors who are now her co-stars
Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares survival tactics for a zombie apocalypse ahead of 'The Walking Dead' first episode video

Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares survival tactics for a zombie apocalypse ahead of 'The Walking Dead' first episode

Prince Harry is taking ‘laps’ around King Charles’ mind

Prince Harry is taking ‘laps’ around King Charles’ mind
Jeremy Renner delights fans with daughter Ava’s photo on Father’s Day

Jeremy Renner delights fans with daughter Ava’s photo on Father’s Day
Insiders spill the beans on Meghan's Archetypes podcast

Insiders spill the beans on Meghan's Archetypes podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘the old school royal playbook’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘the old school royal playbook’
Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's surprise return in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's surprise return in 'And Just Like That'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘unleashed too much too soon’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘unleashed too much too soon’
Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg
John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post

John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post
Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’ video

Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’
Kevin Smith considers Nicolas Cage cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win

Kevin Smith considers Nicolas Cage cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album

Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album