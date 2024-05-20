Prince William has 'no room in his soul' to worry about Harry, says expert

Prince William has no space in his head or life for his younger “rebellious” brother Prince Harry amid rumours he is upset about the Duke’s fake royal trip to Nigeria.



According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales has enough on his place at the moment with his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton and three kids that he does not really think about Harry.

Dismissing reports that William felt uncomfortable after Harry and Meghan Markle successfully concluded their tour of Nigeria, the expert said the Prince of Wales does not really care.

William "doesn't have any room left in his soul to worry about" Harry, Bond said, adding that the Duke "really doesn't exist as far as he is concerned.”

Speaking with the Times Radio, Bond said, “William has enough pressure on his heart and his head, with his wife [ Princess of Wales ] and her ongoing cancer treatment, and his father [King Charles, his job and his kids that I don't think he's got any room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother.”

“I think William has disowned Harry,” she claimed.