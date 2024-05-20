Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are selling a lofty statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly trying to sell a very lofty statement regarding their impact.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions about the couple.

Her claims have been brought to light during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referencing the couple’s possible work load an said “there would be the behind-the-scenes work that Harry and Meghan must do as directors of the Archewell Foundation. I’m imagining countless meetings which start with roundtable affirmations and rounds of iced lattes and the Sussexes sending reams of emails from their side-by-side desk”.



“However, the duke and duchess clearly want to establish themselves as public figures In the US which requires them to, not to get too specific here, actually do things in public. And more than once a month.”

But despite it all, the expert also noted ‘the sticking point’ and said that it “isn’t what Harry and Meghan have achieved with their Foundation -because lord knows it is far, far more than you and I have done – but that they love a lofty statement selling Archewell as the most exciting thing to happen to charity since the polio vaccine and the fail to come close.”