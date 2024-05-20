King Charles 'worried' about Prince William's major future role amid cancer battle

King Charles is said to be ‘worried’ about Prince William’s major future role as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.



The source recently told the In Touch Weekly, that King Charles and Queen Camilla “are worried about Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, because he’s currently facing a public relations disaster.”

The royal insider claims, “Charles knows the pressures of being the monarch. And he just isn’t sure William is ready to take his place. It seems premature, and there could be consequences.”

The outlet claimed in its report titled “King Charles ‘Isn’t Sure’ Prince William Is Fit to Be King: ‘There Could Be Consequences’” on March 27 that Prince William’s temper is also a cause for concern in the king’s eyes.

The another source told the publication, “William does a very good job putting on a smile and calm face in public, but it does bother him. The feeling is that the current climate surrounding the monarchy has already cast a long shadow on his future as king.”

King Charles announced in February that he was undergoing cancer treatment.