Travis Kelce gushes over 'unbelievable' Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows

Travis Kelce thinks Taylor Swift’s concerts are a once in a lifetime kind of experience.

During his Kelce Jam festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Travis told US Weekly, “Taylor’s shows are unbelievable. If you haven’t been to them, You have to try it.”

The tight end last attended her final Paris concert in May which he watched from a private box with Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

A few days later, Travis and Taylor were seen at Lake Como for a romantic getaway.

The pop star herself attended 13 of Travis’ games last season, including the Super Bowl LVIII in February, while he continues to accompany Taylor now after she began the European leg of Eras earlier this month.

While Taylor is currently performing a leg of three concerts in Sweden, Travis is busy at his Kelce Jam at Kansas’ Azura Amphitheater.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the musical night, the footballer also revealed his personal favorite song from his girlfriend’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which didn’t take anyone by surprise.

“I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'” Travis hinted towards the song which is speculated to be about him.