 

Zayn Malik unveils MAJOR project in honour of his and Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Zayn Malik revealed a new BBC gig in honour of his and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai.

Zayn is all set to read the CBeebies Bedtime Story, and he’s chosen a story that pays homage to Khai. The Pillow Talk crooner will read Music is in Everything by Ziggy Marley, which teaches children to use any object to create music.

He explained: “I chose this book because I love Bob Marley, and because music and reading are both important to me as a parent. I sing to my daughter at night-time when she goes to sleep and I read to her at bedtime too. I feel like this will be something really cool to show her, so I’m up for reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story!”

The One Direction alum opened up about his love for his daughter in a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show. He said: “I feel like my daughter brought that colour back in my life. She just makes me happy. I have so much love in me that I didn't have before she was born.”

“She laughs all day. She wants to do the silliest things and she gains so much excitement from it. She just has a whole fresh perspective on life that had some- what became grey for me,” Zayn shared.

“She’s a force of nature. She’s given me maturity. She’s forced my sensibility to become this mature father for her, this good responsible role model that takes accountability for their actions and sticks to their work and proves that my word is bond,” he added. 

