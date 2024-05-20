THIS legendary rock star is poised to replace Katy Perry in ‘American Idol'

Katy Perry was a judge on ‘American Idol’ fr seven years and left the show recently

Katy Perry’s empty seat at American Idol could potentially go to rock star Jon Bon Jovi, if his sky-high fee demand doesn’t become a problem.

Jon has become the top contender to replace Perry, with his undisputed expertise in music and decades of a super successful career behind him.

"Jon is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy," a source told the National Enquirer.

"A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences," they gushed.

However, the only catch could be Jon’s "astronomical payday expectations."

The Livin' on a Prayer hitmaker reportedly expects a $25 million salary!

One American Idol insider remarked: "The crux of the matter is money. To secure a true rock icon of his caliber, one must invest accordingly!"

If the show agrees to pay the rocker the substantial amount, his pay would be more than current judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan's payments combined. The duo reportedly make $10 million and $12 million respectively.

Despite Jon Bon Jovi’s demand being higher than other judges, it’s equal to what former judge Perry was making when she exited the show. Insiders previously told The Mirror that “ABC do not want to up it after five years of increases,” referring to increases in Perry’s pay over years.