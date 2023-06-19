 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?

Royal observes are keen to know King Charles next move after king of the Netherlands tenders an apology for slavery and colonialism.

According to experts, Charles will come under immense pressure after King Willem-Alexander's apology.

Earlier this year, The Guardian said an archive document discovered by historian Brooke Newman showed that in 1689 King William III had been given 1,000 pounds of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC) which was involved in the transportation of thousands of slaves from Africa to the Americas.

According to the Daily Mail, King Willem-Alexander is expected to apologize after research found that the Dutch royal house earned the equivalent of more than £800million from the trade and the conquest of subjugated regions.

The publication reported that Willem-Alexander is expected to make a formal apology on July 1, when the country will mark the 160th anniversary of the end of slavery on what is known as Keti Koti, or Emancipation Day.

In April BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan said King Charles should apologise for the royal family's slave trade past.

According to Daily Mail, the journalist made the demand after she quit her job and paid £100,000 in reparation after learning of her own family's slavery links.

Buckingham Palace said the royal household would help to support an independent research project looking into any links between the monarchy and slavery during the late seventeenth and eighteenth-centuries, by allowing access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

The Palace highlighted a speech Charles made to Commonwealth leaders last June, when he said: "I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact."

