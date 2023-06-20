Former Netherlands footballer receives 18-month sentence for stabbing cousin

Quincy Promes. —Twitter / @OptaJohan

Quincy Promes, a former Netherlands striker and current player for Spartak Moscow, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for assaulting his cousin by stabbing him in the knee.

The incident occurred during a family gathering in July 2020, and a Dutch court found Promes guilty of the assault. According to Dutch broadcaster RTL, Promes's lawyer has stated that he will appeal the verdict.

Promes, who resides in Russia and did not attend the court hearing, has previously played for clubs such as Sevilla and Ajax. It is worth noting that Promes was also charged by Dutch prosecutors last month for his alleged involvement in drugs trafficking.