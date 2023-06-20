 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Switzerland frustrated by Valentin Mihaila's late strikes in Euro 2024 qualifier

Switzerland frustrated by Valentin Mihaila's late strikes in Euro 2024 qualifier. Twitter

In an intense Euro 2024 Group I qualifier, Romania forward Valentin Mihaila scored two crucial goals in the final minutes to secure a 2-2 draw against Switzerland. 

Despite being second best for most of the game, Romania managed to snatch a point thanks to Mihaila's unexpected brace.

Switzerland, led by their red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni, initially seemed to have the game in their grasp. Amdouni netted two goals, putting the Swiss ahead and seemingly on course for victory. The team had created numerous chances and should have been comfortably ahead by halftime. Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas, the playmakers, orchestrated several opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Amdouni's performance in the absence of their lead forward, Breel Embolo, was commendable. He came close to scoring early on and later found the back of the net twice. His first goal came from a deflected cut-back pass by Vargas, and the second was a clinical finish set up by an exquisite through ball from Shaqiri.

However, Romania refused to give up. With just a minute remaining in regular time, Mihaila volleyed home a cross from Olimpiu Moruțan, injecting hope into the Romanian camp. In the second minute of added time, Mihaila struck again, combining with Moruțan once more to stun the home fans and silence the stadium.

Although Switzerland had a chance to snatch victory in the final moments, debutant Uran Bislimi struck the crossbar, leaving the hosts disappointed.

With this draw, Switzerland retain their position at the top of the group with 10 points, while Romania closely follows with eight points from four matches. Both teams are vying for a place in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

The result left Switzerland pondering missed opportunities and wondering how they failed to secure a win despite their dominance. On the other hand, Romania celebrated a remarkable comeback, thanks to Valentin Mihaila's late heroics, which salvaged a crucial point in their quest for qualification.

