Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

US musician Travis Barker has received love from stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya on Father’s Day, his first after his wife Kourtney Karadashian announced pregnancy.



Atiana is Travis Barker's stepdaughter. She is the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna.

Travis took to Instagram and shared an emotional Father’s Day message with sweet throwback photos of his father, children and stepdaughter.

“My kids, I’m so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world.”

He further said, “I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana. And thank you god for my future blessing.”

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children son Landon and daughter Alabama.