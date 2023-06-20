 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan has registered his third consecutive No.1 On Billboard’s top Top Album Sales chart.

'The Show' debuted on top spot, selling over 68,000 copies in the United States for the week ending June 15, as reported by Luminate.

This follows the success of Horan's previous two albums, "Heartbreak Weather" in 2020 and "Flicker" in 2018, both of which also debuted at No. 1 on the chart. "The Show" was released on June 9 under the Neon Haze/Capitol Records label.

The latest Top Album Sales chart features other notable releases that have made an impact, including albums from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Noah Kahan, P1Harmony, Janelle Monae, and Extreme.

Niall James Horan gained fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which was formed in 2010 during the singing competition The X Factor. One Direction released five albums and became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Billboard's Top Album Sales chart ranks albums based solely on traditional album sales, and it has been in existence since May 25, 1991, when SoundScan (now Luminate) began providing electronically monitored sales data.

The June 24, 2023-dated chart will be published on Billboard's website on June 21, one day later than usual due to the Juneteenth holiday in the United States on June 19. 

