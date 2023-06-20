 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided 'stability' to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction

Sarah Jessica Parker recently discussed her relationship with Robert Downey Jr. in the 1980s to early '90s, during a period when he was dealing with addiction, in a profile for The New Yorker published on Monday.

"People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time," explained Parker. "That made me angry and embarrassed me."

Robert Downey Jr., through his representative, released a statement to The New Yorker acknowledging his "great respect" for Sarah, whom he dated for seven years, from 1984 to 1991.

Robert Downey Jr., who has maintained sobriety for more than 20 years, has been vocal about his battle with addiction, including in his recent documentary about his father, Sr.

 During their time together, Sarah Jessica Parker made multiple efforts to support him, a fact that Downey has also acknowledged publicly.

“I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is,” the Iron Man actor told PARADE in 2008.

“She provided me a home and understanding," Downey added. "She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together.”

In 2005, the actor wed Susan Downey, with whom he has two children: son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8. 

Downey is also the father to Indio Downey, who is now 29 years old, from his previous marriage to Deborah Falconer.

