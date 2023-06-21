Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’

Experts have just started to question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future, in light of the fact that they have “absolutely no discernable skill set.”



These claims and accusations have been issued by Daily Telegraph columnist Joe.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Sky News Australia.

There, Mr Hildebrand accused the couple of possessing now ‘discernable talents’.

He was quoted saying, “They have no discernable skills” so “what are they going to do, they don’t have any skillset,” he also admitted.

During the course of the chat, he also admitted that “the only thing they are able to do is to c*** all over the Royal Family and they’ve got nothing left in the tanks.”

Before signing off though, he was also quoted saying, “So what’s season two going to be?”

For those unversed, these comments have come shortly after TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan said, “it’s a very interesting moment where Harry and Meghan are gonna have to plot a different future and will no doubt, we’ll find out what it is.”