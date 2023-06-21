 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry’s pal grateful for honour at National Portrait Gallery

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Meghan Markle, Harry’s pal grateful for honour at National Portrait Gallery
Meghan Markle, Harry’s pal grateful for honour at National Portrait Gallery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close friend and photographer Misan Harriman is grateful for the honour as his portrait of footballer Marcus Rashford was put on display at National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the photographer shared his photo from inside the gallery and wrote, “Little old me with my image of @marcusrashford in a lovely spot within the permanent collection of the newly reopened @nationalportraitgallery #thankful.”

He also thanked Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, for this honour.

Earlier, Kate Middleton, the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, visited the newly reopened Gallery, following an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme.

The transformation of the National Portrait Gallery marks the biggest redevelopment project that the building has seen since 1896.

Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker, was awarded an MBE by Prince William in 2021 for his campaigning work to make sure school pupils in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ video

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man

Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man
Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life

Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life
Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things

Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things
Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland video

Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland
Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet

Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet
Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw

Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw
The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey

The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey
Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’

Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’
Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post
Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’ video

Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’
Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry

Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry
Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral video

Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral
Princess Beatrice is pregnant?

Princess Beatrice is pregnant?
Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle

Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle
Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video video

Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video
Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene video

Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene
Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms