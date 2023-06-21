 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Cody Longos death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's cause of death has been disclosed in a recent report.

TMZ has obtained an autopsy report revealing that the Days of Our Lives actor passed away due to "chronic ethanol abuse." The report categorized Longo's manner of death as natural, although it mentioned the presence of alcohol bottles at the scene.

PEOPLE has contacted the coroner and Longo's representative for further comments on the matter.

Longo, aged 34, died on February 7. According to TMZ, authorities discovered his lifeless body in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas. However, officials confirmed to PEOPLE that Longo's death was not suspicious.

Following her husband's demise, Stephanie Longo, the actor's wife, expressed her heartfelt tribute in a statement to PEOPLE on February 10. "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared. "He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby
F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries video

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style video

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?
Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’ video

Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes video

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes
What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics
Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey video

Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge video

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge
Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt video

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt
Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine video

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend