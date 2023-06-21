Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's cause of death has been disclosed in a recent report.

TMZ has obtained an autopsy report revealing that the Days of Our Lives actor passed away due to "chronic ethanol abuse." The report categorized Longo's manner of death as natural, although it mentioned the presence of alcohol bottles at the scene.

PEOPLE has contacted the coroner and Longo's representative for further comments on the matter.

Longo, aged 34, died on February 7. According to TMZ, authorities discovered his lifeless body in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas. However, officials confirmed to PEOPLE that Longo's death was not suspicious.

Following her husband's demise, Stephanie Longo, the actor's wife, expressed her heartfelt tribute in a statement to PEOPLE on February 10. "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared. "He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."