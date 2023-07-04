 
TV star Jordan Banjo opens up about baby son's terrifying battle with sepsis and meningitis

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Jordan reveals that he wasnt ready to see his son battling with life-threatening meningitis
Tv star Jordan Banjo opened up about the terrifying experience when his baby son, Atreus, turned grey as he fought a horrific battle with sepsis and meningitis.

Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Jordan Banjo, welcomed his third child, Atreus, in April with Naomi Courts.

Praising his wife for her quick thinking, Jordan said, "I didn't think that there would be anything serious when learned about the unwellness of Atreus."

Atreus was rushed to the hospital as he turned pale and floppy.

He was diagnosed with a condition in which the spinal cord and brain become inflamed, known as meningitis and it can also lead to sepsis, reports Mirror UK.

In an interview with Mailonline, Jordan revealed that he wasn't ready for the horrifying scene that unfolded at the hospital, adding that nurses and doctors were rushing to save the kid's life.

He continued, "He was completely grey, he's got cables hanging off of him, cannulas in, then they start talking about sepsis and viral meningitis and it was a scary time."

Jordan advised the public to always be vigilant about kids saying that it's always, 'better safe than sorry'.

Jordan shares three kids including, Atreus, with his wife Naomi. 

His eldest Cassius is four and his daughter Mayowa is three years of age.

