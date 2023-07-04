Kate Middleton seemingly shuns Prince William to honour Roger Federer?

Kate Middleton, who's regular attendee of Wimbledon, has seemingly shunned her cute husband Prince William to honour tennis star pal Roger Federer.

The Princess of Wales, who has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, made a solo visit to the All England Club to cheer on her pal Federer and some British tennis players at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

William's absence felt by some royal fans who made some interesting comments, with one saying: "It seems as Kate shunned her husband to honour the tennis star."

While another chimed in: "Oh! she looks elegant even during her solo visit."

The third one commented: Wow! Federer and Kate are close pal, but where's William?"

The 41-year-old Princess was all excited to attend the contest and the ceremony held in honour of tennis icon and her friend Federer.

Kate gave a nod to tennis whites as she rocked a white pleated skirt and mint blazer. She sheltered under an umbrella as she watched Katie Boulter at rainy Wimbledon, but cheerful Kate didn't let the rain dampen her spirits.

Later, Princess Kate entered the Royal Box where she watched as her close pal Federer was honoured in a special ceremony at the club.



Kate's husband Prince William and their children did not accompany the the Princess of Wales at the big event.

The biggest tennis tournament of 2023 officially kicked on Monday (3 July), with thousands of sports fans flocking to Wimbledon throughout the week. Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court.

Kate and Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who won an Open Era-record eight Wimbledon singles titles during his illustrious tennis career, previously met at the All England Club to meet the ball kids ahead of this year's tournament. The megawatt duo exchanged some rallies and learned what it takes to patrol the famed grass courts during matches.