 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton seemingly shuns Prince William to honour Roger Federer?

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Kate Middleton seemingly shuns Prince William to honour Roger Federer?

Kate Middleton, who's regular attendee of Wimbledon, has seemingly shunned her cute husband Prince William to honour tennis star pal Roger Federer.

The Princess of Wales, who has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, made a solo visit to the All England Club to cheer on her pal Federer and some British tennis players at Wimbledon on Tuesday. 

Kate Middleton seemingly shuns Prince William to honour Roger Federer?

William's absence felt by some royal fans who made some interesting comments, with one saying: "It seems as Kate shunned her husband to honour the tennis star."

While another chimed in: "Oh! she looks elegant even during her solo visit."

The third one commented: Wow! Federer and Kate are close pal, but where's William?" 

The 41-year-old Princess was all excited to attend the contest and the ceremony held in honour of tennis icon and her friend Federer.

Kate gave a nod to tennis whites as she rocked a white pleated skirt and mint blazer. She sheltered under an umbrella as she watched Katie Boulter at rainy Wimbledon, but cheerful Kate didn't let the rain dampen her spirits.

Later, Princess Kate entered the Royal Box where she watched as her close pal Federer was honoured in a special ceremony at the club. 

Kate's husband Prince William and their children did not accompany the the Princess of Wales at the big event. 

The biggest tennis tournament of 2023 officially kicked on Monday (3 July), with thousands of sports fans flocking to Wimbledon throughout the week. Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court.

Kate and Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who won an Open Era-record eight Wimbledon singles titles during his illustrious tennis career, previously met at the All England Club to meet the ball kids ahead of this year's tournament. The megawatt duo exchanged some rallies and learned what it takes to patrol the famed grass courts during matches.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American