Mattel’s Daniel Kaluuya starrer ‘Barney’ film will be 'A24-Type' endeavor

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

Daniel Kaluuya will be starring in and producing Mattel Films latest Barney film, the company announced.

Ahead of the launch of their much-hyped summer release Barbie, executive Kevin McKeon revealed the film will be an adult-oriented, “A24-type” project.

McKeon further elaborated that the Barney film will be “surrealistic,” in the same manner as films by Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” shared the exec.

“It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Taking the tale of the talking purple dinosaur in this direction underscores that Mattel is “here to make art,” McKeon said.

Kaluuya became involved in the project in 2019 and mentioned in a recent interview with Yahoo UK that it is still being developed. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining high standards as both an actor and producer.

The upcoming Barney film, led by Kaluuya, is just one of the projects centered around the character. Additionally, Mattel is producing a new animated series featuring Barney, set to be released in 2024.

This new project aims to bring a more mature tone to the world of Barney, which was originally introduced in the '90s PBS series Barney & Friends.

This approach aligns with the direction taken by the upcoming Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig. The Barbie movie, set to be released by Warner Bros on July 21, presents an unconventional interpretation of the beloved doll and pays unexpected homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey in its first trailer. 

