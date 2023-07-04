 
menu menu menu

Kaitlin Olson sets the record straight on cheating allegations with hilarious tweet

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Kaitlin Olson sets the record straight on cheating allegations with hilarious tweet
Kaitlin Olson sets the record straight on cheating allegations with hilarious tweet

The Always Sunny costars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney, who also happened to be husband and wife are having a good time quashing their breakup rumours. The couple has been married since 2008.

Entertainment Weekly reports that rumours were circulating about their breakup because of Rob's alleged cheating on Olson while in Wales.

Taking to Twitter, Olson cleared the air surrounding their relationship.

She hilariously stated, "It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I have always loved whales.

"They are the bosses of the ocean and I am attracted to power.

"We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

Rob quoted the tweet of his partner stating, "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However, some of the details are... incorrect."

Rob's soccer club Wrexham AFC also dived into the fun. The club wrote, "Something tells me they are not finished… moar to this story I'm shore."

The pair first met during the production of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The couple shares two kids, both boys, Axel and Leo.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch