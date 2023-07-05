 
Meghan Trainor delivers a second baby with hubby Daryl Sabara

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Meghan Trainor has given birth to a second boy
Meghan Trainor has experienced the blessings of motherhood for the second time.

On Tuesday, the No crooner took to Instagram to announce the good news with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

The duo posted multiple pictures of the newborn from the hospital and their home as they welcomed their second child on July 1.

"On July 1 (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," the singer wrote.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us,” she penned the post.

In January, the 29-year-old revealed she was pregnant on the Today show.

The announcement came as her book Dear Future Mama was opened by host Hoda Kotb where a sonogram photo confirmed the news.

"It comes with a baby!" the Grammy winner exclaimed before teasing her baby bump.

The US musician also shed light on her firstborn Riley's reaction to becoming a brother.

“We try to say, 'Baby in mama's belly,' but he just points at his belly and says, 'Baby.'"

In 2018, Trainor and Sabara exchanged vows to become soulmates.

