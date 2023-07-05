 
Roger Federer breaks royal protocol as he greets Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Roger Federer broke a royal protocol while greeting his close friend Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Wimbledon paid tribute to Kate and Prince William’s friend Roger as the eight-time champion returned to the scene of his some of his greatest triumphs.

The Centre Court crowd gave the Swiss great a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box.

Federer was visibly moved before taking his seat next to Kate Middleton.

Before taking his seat, as he walked to the Royal Box, Roger gave his wife Mirka a kiss on the cheek and then touched Kate Middleton’s back and appeared to start going in for a kiss on the cheek.

However, Kate simply gave him a nod.

It may be noted here that in royal circles a kiss on the cheek may be seen as disrespectful.

